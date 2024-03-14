Patty Jenkins Says ‘Rogue Squadron’ Isn’t Dead: ‘I Still Owe a Draft of Star Wars’

In a very real surprise Patty Jenkins, who was announced as the director for a “Top Gun”-esque “Star Wars” movie called “Rogue Squadron” back in 2020, says the movie isn’t completely dead.

She revealed on Ben Mankiewicz’s “Talking Pictures” podcast (via IGN) that the project was simply paused. “When I left ‘Star Wars’ to do ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ so we started a deal for that to happen,” Jenkins explained. “When ‘Wonder Woman 3’ then went away Lucasfilm and I were like ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning so I now owe a draft of ‘Star Wars.’”

Just to rewind: the Disney Investors Day announcement of Jenkins’ “Star Wars” project happened on December 10, 2020. Five days later “Wonder Woman 1984” was released on HBO Max (as it was known at the time) and in theaters. The industry was still at peak pandemic at the time and HBO Max’s Project Popcorn initiative saw all of its 2021 films simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform.

While it didn’t perform as well critically as the first “Wonder Woman,” with the sequel earning a 60 on Metacritic compared to the original’s 76, “Wonder Woman 1984” was popular enough for Warner Bros. to quickly announce a third film with Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning. While Gadot would go on to make appearances in “The Flash” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” when Peter Safran and James Gunn were installed as the heads of DC Studios they made it clear that they would be starting their universe anew, without Gadot.

Since the cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3” we haven’t heard much from Jenkins and virtually nothing about “Rogue Squadron,” which was thought to have been placed in the scrapyard alongside other abandoned Lucasfilm projects (take a left at the Boba Fett movie, take a right at Guillermo del Toro’s Jabba the Hutt feature). Now, it seems like there might be life in this X-Wing after all.

Disney didn’t respond to requests for comment.