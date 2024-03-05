Disney’s Star Tours Adds ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Andor’ Characters and Locations

Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris will dive deeper into the worlds of “Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian” and “Andor,” taking guests on new adventures through its “Star Tours – The Adventures Continue” attraction.

The ride’s update, which begins April 5, will feature “urgent transmissions” from characters including Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor , Din Djarin and Grogu and explore various locations from the Disney+ series.

The new additions will offer guests the opportunity to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations aboard the attraction , including a visit to the planet Peridea from “Ahsoka.”

The original “Star Tours” attraction opened in Disneyland in 1987 and was brought to Disney World two years later. The motion simulator was later updated in 2011, adding scenes from newer “Star Wars” films.

Characters featured in the attraction include C-3PO, R2-D2, Princess Leia, Yoda, Lando Calrissian, Poe Dameron, Admiral Ackbar, Maz Kanata and BB-8. The adventure is interrupted by Kylo Ren, Darth Vader or a probe droid looking for a rebel spy. Current destinations include Tatooine, Hoth, Batuu, Coruscant, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Jakku, Crait, Kef Bir, Exegol and Geonosis.

The latest move comes after Ahsoka Tano and The Mandalorian and Grogu were introduced to its themed-land Galaxy’s Edge last year. Other Star Wars-themed attractions that bring guests into the Star Wars universe include “Millennium Falcon: Smuggles Run” and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.” The company also invested nearly $1 billion into a “Star Wars”-themed hotel, dubbed the Galactic Starcruiser, though the experience was later permanently shuttered in September.