Fans may not be getting any new “Star Wars” movies in the near future, but that’s just because the future of the galaxy — at least for now — is in television. And there are a lot of shows coming to the universe.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” marks the newest series in the franchise, with the first two episodes releasing on Disney+ on May 26. The series takes place 10 years after the events of the prequel trilogy, and according to director Deborah Chow, tells a close-ended story. So, it seems that “Star Wars” will finally be moving beyond the Skywalker saga.

But what exactly is in that beyond? Let’s run it down. Below, you’ll find all the information we have about the upcoming slate of “Star Wars” TV shows, from “Andor” to “Ahsoka” We’ve got release dates, episode counts and all the names you’ll become familiar with.

Andor

Premiere Date: August 31

Cast: Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller

Number of Episodes: 12

“Andor” follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of 2016’s “Rogue One,” and has been described as “spy thriller.” According to showrunner and writer Tony Gilroy, the series will introduce fans to who Cassian was before he joined the rebel cause.

The series will launch with 12 episodes in total, and a second season has already been ordered, consisting of 12 more episodes. Season 2 is set to begin filming in November, and its episodes will lead up directly to the events of “Rogue One.”

Alongside Luna, Alan Tudyk is set to return as fan-favorite droid K-2S0, and Genevieve O’Reilly will play Mon Mothma. The series also features Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

Ahsoka

Disney/Lucasfilm

Premiere Date: 2023

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Hayden Christensen

Number of Episodes: TBD

Ahsoka Tano made her live-action “Star Wars” debut in the second season of “The Mandalorian,” but was originally introduced in the animated “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” series. Wielding double lightsabers, she quickly became a fan favorite. Before joining up with Luke Skywalker and Grogu in “The Mandalorian,” the former Jedi Knight was a protégé of Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the Dark Side.

The series will follow Ahsoka as she investigates “an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic.” “Ahsoka” is also set to follow in the footsteps of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” in bringing back Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Skeleton Crew

Disney/Lucasfilm

Premiere Date: 2023

Cast: Jude Law

Number of Episodes: TBD

During Star Wars Celebration 2022, Lucasfilm surprised fans with the announcement of a new series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filloni, alongside “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is set in the New Republic era, and will follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home. The show is being described as a “Star Wars” version of some of Amblin’s coming-of-age films from the 1980s, like “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

The Acolyte

Lucasfilm

Premiere Date: 2023

Cast: Amandla Stenberg

Number of Episodes: 8

At this point, very little is known about “The Acolyte.” Even a cast has not been officially announced as of yet beyond star Amandla Stenberg. What we do know is that the series comes from showrunner Leslye Headland, co-creator of the Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and is set about 100 years before the era of the Skywalkers.

“A lot of those characters haven’t even been born yet,” Headland told Vanity Fair. “We’re taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don’t know much about.”

Lando

Lucasfilm

Premiere Date: TBD

Cast: Donald Glover

Number of Episodes: TBD

Back in 2020, Lucasfilm announced that a series centered on Lando Calrissian would be among the slew of series joining the universe, with the space playboy once again portrayed by Donald Glover, who brought him to life in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Since then, there has been no movement on the series. But, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it’s still in the works. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Kennedy said that Glover himself is currently the hold-up on the new series.

“It’s not for lack of trying. It’s just that he’s a very busy guy,” she said. “He’s got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he’ll come our way. So patiently waiting.”

The Mandalorian Season 3

Lucasfilm

Premiere Date: February 2023

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff

Number of Episodes: TBD

Meanwhile, the “Star Wars” TV series that kicked things off — at least for the live action side of things — is returning for its third season early next year. “The Mandalorian” will drop new episodes on Disney+ in February 2023.

After being separated last season so Grogu could begin his training, season three of the series finds Din Djarin and Grogu reunited and continuing on their journey through the galaxy in the era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.