The first footage from the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew” was unveiled to fans at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

The new, original live-action show’s origins actually date back to before Disney+ existed, as “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts pitched the idea to “The Mandalorian” creator (and Happy Hogan actor) Jon Favreau. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Watts “really got the tone,” which is in the vein of the Amblin movies Kennedy produced for Steven Spielberg.

The show is set in the New Republic era, and will follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home. The show is described as a “Star Wars” version of some of Amblin’s coming-of-age films from the 1980s like “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

The trailer for “Skeleton Crew,” which was shown only to those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, introduces us to four new young heroes. The sense of adventure — traveling on a spaceship, being hunted by aliens, meeting a Jedi (Jude Law) for the first time — has a youthful excitement and sense of hope.

Directors revealed for “Skeleton Crew” at Star Wars Celebration include David Lowery (“The Green Knight”), Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” duo Daniels, Jake Schreier (“Beef”), Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung, the latter of whom directed “Minari” and a recent episode of “The Mandalorian.”

Watts, who directed all three Tom Holland “Spider-Man” movies, is also a director on the show as well as co-creator. “We have a great list of people from all different walks of cinema who come together for a wonderful show,” Favreau said of the directors.

The “Skeleton Crew” release date hasn’t yet been announced, but the series is currently in post-production.