Lucasfilm debuted the first footage from the upcoming “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” to thousands of fans at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. The new live-action show hails from creator Leslye Headland (“Bachelorette,” “Sleeping With Other People”) and is set the furthest back in the “Star Wars” timeline for a live-action TV show or film yet.

The series takes place between the High Republic era and the beginning of the prequels and tells the story of “the bad guys.”

“I wanted to delve into the ‘Star Wars’ universe and I wanted to tell the story of the world I love so much from the perspective of the villains,” Headland said from the stage. “What I pitched to Kathleen Kennedy was ‘Frozen’ meets ‘Kill Bill.'”

“We had to set this between the High Republic and the beginning of the prequels,” she continued. “This is when the bad guys are outnumbered, they are the underdogs, so it feels like the perfect time to explore.”

Headland was joined onstage by the show’s stars including Amandla Stenberg (who was cosplaying as Padme), Lee Jung-jae, Daphne Keen, Charlie Bonnet, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto and Joonas Suatamo.

Headland showcased some footage just for the room, noting that they’re still filming and wrap in May. But TheWrap was on hand to witness the footage.

The clip opened with a group of diverse young padawans with their eyes closed. Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi master narrates: “Close your eyes. Your eyes can deceive you. You must not trust them.”

“The Force is powerful. It is power we must respect,” Jae’s character continues.

It then cuts to a scene in a diner/cantina with an assassin attacking a female Jedi with a dagger. The footage concluded with Jae’s character and all of the acolytes unsheathing lightsabers of different colors.

Suatamo, who played Chewbacca in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed he’s playing a Wookiee Jedi.

“Squid Game” breakout Jae said, “It was my first time touching a lightsaber and I’m still shaking from the experience. I’m also a fanatic of Star Wars. And my heart is jumping as part of the Star Wars family and joining you today.”

“The Acolyte” premieres on Disney+ in 2024.