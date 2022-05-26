Lucasfilm has just released the first teaser trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

The series will premiere with two episodes on Aug. 31 on Disney+.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Andor, streaming August 31 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gkKHizDG4G — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

“Andor” has been described as “spy thriller” that follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of 2016’s “Rogue One.” Along with Luna, Alan Tudyk is also set to return as Andor’s droid sidekick, K-2S0. The series also features Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

“Andor” will launch with 12 episodes total, however Part 2 to the series, which consists of another 12 episodes, will begin filming in November. The second part will lead up directly to the events of “Rogue One.”

“Rogue One” takes place between the “Star Wars” prequel and original trilogies as the Empire’s hold on the galaxy continues to strengthen. It depicts rebellion leader Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) efforts to drum up support among the disenfranchised to rebel against the evil Galactic Empire as it works on a new super-weapon — the infamous Death Star seen in George Lucas’ first “Star Wars” movie.

Her ragtag rebel militia is sent in to pull off a mission that could be the last chance to defeat the Emperor. Their job: steal the plans to the Death Star. Among Erso’s allies are Rebel intel officer Cassian Andor (Luna), Force warrior Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), and Clone War veteran Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker).

“Rogue One” would go onto gross more than $1billion worldwide at the box office.