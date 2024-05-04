The dark side is starting to get the upper hand in the new trailer for “The Acolyte,” a new original “Star Wars” series set to debut on Disney+ in June. The show hails from “Russian Doll” alum Leslye Headland, who serves as creator and executive producer for a story that takes place hundreds of years before the events of the nine-film Skywalker saga.

In “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Watch the new trailer for yourself above. The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The series appears to be delving into the origins of Sith Lords and the like, teasing a new Big Bad at the end of this latest trailer. It’s certainly a nice contrast to the “adventure of the week” style of “The Mandalorian” and should tide fans over until “Andor” returns for its second and final season next year.

“The Acolyte” is one of two new live-action “Star Wars” series coming out this year. The other is “Skeleton Crew,” which stars Jude Law and follows a group of kids lost in the galaxy. Inspired by Amblin films like “The Goonies,” that show was created by Jon Watts (the director of the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” trilogy) and Christopher Ford (cowriter of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

Headland also directed the premiere episodes of “The Acolyte” (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on “Get Out” and “Us,” scored “The Acolyte.”

“The Acolyte” debuts on Disney+ on June 4 with the first two episodes.