The next “Star Wars” movie is paving the way for filming in Lucasfilm’s home state: “The Mandalorian & Grogu” has qualified for a $21.7 million tax credit, the largest in the history of the California program, and would be the first “Star Wars” movie filmed in the Golden State.

The project is one of five big-budget productions and 10 independent films that will be made under the Film and Television Tax Credit Program. These projects are estimated to bring close to $408 million to California’s economy, accounting for in-state expenditures.

An estimated 2,252 crew, 598 cast and 16,800 background performers are planned to utilized during an expected 579 filming days. Specifically, “The Mandalorian & Grogu” is expected to inject $166 million into the state’s economy thanks to below-the-line wages and qualified expenditures.

“We are thrilled to be shooting the next Star Wars movie, ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ here in California,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson, according to a press released from the California Film Commission. “We are proud to be creating film jobs in California and excited to start production, utilizing the world class crew available here.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie marks the latest spinoff from the Disney+ original, “The Mandalorian.” It will continue the story of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child established in the series. Filming is expected to begin in June of 2024 with a planned 2026 release date.

“The array of film projects announced today demonstrates California’s enduring attraction for storytellers. These productions, spanning big-budget features to indie films, not only infuse millions into our economy but also showcase our state’s talent and versatility,” said Colleen Bell, executive director for the California Film Commission, in a press release. “We’re proud to welcome these projects, highlighting California’s resilience and continued prominence in the film industry.”

Other notable projects will include an untitled Disney live-action movie, an untitled 20th film and two Amazon MGM Studios projects: “The Accountant 2” and “Mercy.”

A significant portion of the filming announced on Monday will take place outside of the he Los Angeles 30-mile studio zone. Nearly 41 percent, or 235 out of 569 filming days, are planned to take place in ares such as Alameda County, Joshua Tree, Marin, Orange County, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Upland.

Since the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last fall, over 60 productions utilizing the Tax Credit Program have either resumed filming or are scheduled to do so in the first half of 2024. A total of 59 projects applied during the most recent application period. This list of 15 approved projects is subject to change depending on if applicants withdraw from the program.

The final application period for this fiscal year will focus on television projects. Currently roughly $200 million is earmarked for that purpose.