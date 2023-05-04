The “Star Wars” franchise is ever-present, and there’s plenty more to come. After Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm spurred the dawn of a new sequel trilogy and a couple of prequel films, things have been on hold for “Star Wars” on the big screen ever since the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” But now, at long last, it sounds like there’s some significant movement for the franchise on the big screen.

Below, we run down every upcoming “Star Wars” movie currently in the works, what it’s about, and its current status – and we even look back on the many “Star Wars” movies that have yet to be made.

The Rey Movie

Likely the next “Star Wars” movie to be released is an untitled film that will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, as announced at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. This film had been in the works for quite a while, with Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson writing the screenplay and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. Lindelof and Britt-Gibson departed the project in early 2023 with Lindelof later admitting he was “asked to leave” the film, and currently “Peaky Blinders” and “Spencer” scribe Steven Knight is working on the script.

The story takes place 15 years after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and will be set in a Jedi academy with a new Jedi master, Rey. We’ll follow her character as she sets about rebuilding a new Jedi order.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life meeting real heroes battling oppressive regimes, which is why I’m interested in a new Jedi Order,” Obaid-Chinoy, whose previous credits include documentaries and episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” said at Star Wars Celebration.

Dave Filoni’s Movie

Disney+/Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni, long a fixture in the “Star Wars” universe with shows like “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” is directing his first live-action film. The movie is set before the events of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and is expected to draw together the various characters and plot threads from the live-action TV shows he’s been helping to spearhead with Jon Favreau, including “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka.”

“I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been thanks to the great mentors I’ve had,” Filoni told TheWrap of his time in the “Star Wars” universe ahead of making a film. “I’ll just attack it as I have attacked all the stories: break it down, outline the heck out of it, draw a bunch of pictures, see what sticks and what doesn’t, and hopefully come up with something that you enjoy.”

James Mangold’s Movie About the Origin of the Force

The third new “Star Wars” movie announced at Star Wars Celebration is a film set in the distant past in the “Star Wars” universe, to be directed by “Logan” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” filmmaker James Mangold. Set 25,000 years in the past, the film chronicles the dawning of the Force and will be an origin story of sorts for the entire “Star Wars” universe. Mangold is writing the screenplay himself.

Taika Waititi’s Movie

In May 2020, it was announced that “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker Taika Waititi would be directing and co-writing a new “Star Wars” movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”). The project remains in development with Waititi now writing the script alone. “He is working away,” Kennedy told TheWrap at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London. “He is just a little slow, but he’s working away. And he’s very busy.”

Shawn Levy’s Movie

Getty Images

In 2022, it was announced that “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project” filmmaker Shawn Levy would be directing a “Star Wars” movie of his own, although not for some time as he’s next directing “Deadpool 3” and working on the final season of “Stranger Things.”

“I’m very aware of the ratio of filmmakers who get to the starting line,” Levy said at the time. “But here’s my attitude: I have this golden ticket into a galaxy far away, and I’m going to devote myself to developing a screenplay that gives me the privilege of making this movie. I don’t attach to things because it looks good in a trade announcement. I attach to things that I intend to make. And you better believe I’m not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I’m going to work my ass off.”

Canceled or Delayed “Star Wars” Movies

In late 2020, Lucasfilm announced that “Wonder Woman” filmmaker Patty Jenkins would direct a movie titled “Rogue Squadron” about a new generation of fighter pilots. Matthew Robinson came onboard to write the screenplay, but while the film was initially set for release in 2022, it was subsequently delayed and then removed from the release calendar altogether. Jenkins is no longer attached, but Kathleen Kennedy said the idea for the film could still happen at some point.

In 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was reported to be working on a “Star Wars” movie based on an original idea of his own. In May 2022, “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” writer Michael Waldron confirmed the project was happening and he was writing the screenplay. But by March 2023, the project was no longer in active development.

Kathleen Kennedy has also expressed a continued desire for “The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson to come back and make more “Star Wars” movies, as was originally announced when “The Last Jedi” was released. Johnson was developing a new trilogy of films at that point but subsequently went off to make other projects.

Other films that were scrapped altogether include a Jedi origin story from “Game of Thrones” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, a Boba Fett movie that was to be directed by Josh Trank and an unspecified film from “Devotion” filmmaker J.D. Dillard.