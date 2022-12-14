While he’s currently attached to develop and direct a new “Star Wars” movie in the future, “Free Guy” filmmaker Shawn Levy is well aware of the number of directors behind him who developed “Star Wars” movies that did not get made. And he’s committed to getting his project across the finish line.

James Mangold’s Boba Fett film, Stephen Daldry’s Obi-Wan feature, Colin Trevorrow’s version of “Episode IX” and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s original iteration of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” are all projects that have been developed (and some even shot) over the last decade without fully seeing the light of day, as Lucasfilm redeveloped each with a new filmmaker or storyteller (and in the case of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan, as TV shows instead of movies).

Speaking with Collider, Levy acknowledged the odds against him, but enthusiastically stated his intention to develop a film worth making.

“I’m very aware of the ratio of filmmakers who get to the starting line,” Levy said. “But here’s my attitude: I have this golden ticket into a galaxy far away, and I’m going to devote myself to developing a screenplay that gives me the privilege of making this movie. I don’t attach to things because it looks good in a trade announcement. I attach to things that I intend to make. And you better believe I’m not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I’m going to work my ass off.”

The “Adam Project” director added that his attention will first be on making “Deadpool 3,” which he’s directing with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as his next project.

“But first, I got to work my ass off on making Deadpool. So it’s definitely longer-term planning, but I want to be one of the movies that gets to the starting line because these are rare opportunities, and I want to make the most of it.”

Levy added that he’s been in discussions with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy for “awhile” but things finally came together recently for him to make a “Star Wars” feature.

“I’ve been talking with Kathy Kennedy for awhile now, and she’s been aware of my passion for this franchise for a long time,” he said. “The stars finally aligned, and she came to me and was like, let’s do something here. And that’s as much as I can say. But this is definitely development and not yet close to prep. So there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Levy’s is one of a few new “Star Wars” films in development, but Lucasfilm hasn’t dated any project just yet. Taika Waititi is developing a movie with “1917” co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing one with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” writer Michael Waldron and then there’s Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron,” which was pulled from the release schedule but is not completely dead.

Levy is currently in post-production on the Netflix limited series “All the Light We Cannot See,” for which he directed every episode, and is committed to directing two episodes in the upcoming final season of “Stranger Things.”

“Deadpool 3” is set for release in 2024.