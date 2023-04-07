3 new live-action “Star Wars” movies were announced at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

James Mangold will direct a story about the first Jedi. Dave Filoni will direct a film about the war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct a film about rebuilding the new Jedi order 15 years after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker” and starring Daisy Ridley as Rey.

“We came up with an incredible story about the dawning of the Force 25,000 years before,” Mangold said of his feature set in the far past. The director — who most recently helmed “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” for Lucasfilm — was attached in the early days of Lucasfilm under Disney to a Boba Fett movie that never materialized.

Filoni’s film will be set just before the events of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Filoni began working in the “Star Wars” universe on the animated “Clone Wars” series under George Lucas, and recently has been shepherding the Disney+ series with Jon Favreau. Filoni made his live-action directorial debut on “The Mandalorian” and is the showrunner on the upcoming “Ashoka.”

A filmmaker and journalist, Obaid-Chinoy directed documentaries like “Saving Face” and recently helmed episodes of the Marvel series “Ms. Marvel.” Her feature will be set the furthest in the future in the “Star Wars” timeline that we’ve seen in live-action.

The last “Star Wars” live-action film was 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” directed by JJ Abrams. The film served as the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga that began with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977.

Several other “Star Wars” movies are in various stages of development, including a live-action film by “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. Two other projects — the “Rogue Squadron” film from “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and another from Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige — have both been scrapped.

Release dates for these new “Star Wars” movies were not announced, but you can view the “Star Wars” timeline below.