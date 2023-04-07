Lucasfilm unveiled a brand new trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” during the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the Star Wars Celebration convention in London on Friday.

Described as the final film in the franchise, “Indiana Jones 5” finds Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role as the legendary hero archaeologist grapples with a new era (1969) and new characters (Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays his goddaughter Helena Shaw). The globe-trotting trek will take Indy to Morocco and Sicily. Glasgow serves as the location for a 1969 moon landing parade.

This new trailer plays on the notion that Indy is ready to retire, but he’s pulled back into one last adventure, this time against an old foe. Yes indeed, Nazis are the bad guys once more, but the device at the center of the story — the Dial of Destiny — appears to potentially allow Mads Mikkelsen’s baddie to go back in time and reshape the world in Hitler’s image.

Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), and Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”).

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and opens exclusively in theaters on June 30.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.