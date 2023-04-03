Cannes’ confirmation makes it official: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will make its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next month.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford, Disney confirmed with the news Monday morning that this fifth Indiana Jones feature film will be the “final installment of the beloved franchise.” It will screen May 18 on the Croisette.

This world premiere for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” comes 15 years after 2008’s presentation of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” from director Stephen Spielberg. This year, the festival will also pay special tribute to Ford for his legendary career in the performing arts. “The Dial of Destiny” will hit theaters June 28 in France and June 30 in the U.S.

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!” Mangold said in a statement.

Alongside Ford, “The Dial of Destiny” also stars “Fleabag” breakout Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, while Spielberg and George Lucas serve as executive producers. Returning as composer is frequent Spielberg collaborator John Williams; his work on the Indiana Jones franchise goes all the way back to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, and at age 91, he was recently Oscar-nominated for “The Fabelmans.”

An official statement from the Cannes Film Festival about the “Indiana Jones” premiere read, “The Festival de Cannes would like to thank The Walt Disney Company and LucasFilm for their trust and is looking forward to hosting the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which promises another great cinematic adventure around the world.”