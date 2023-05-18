The ongoing battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already reached a fever pitch, with Disney striking back in a big way today, canceling a proposed $1 billion project in Lake Nona, Florida, that would have seen entire divisions of the company, including Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Publishing, relocate to the Sunshine State. Josh D’Amaro, the head of the parks division, announced the cancellation today. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Disney’s outpost, near the Orlando airport in an area known as Lake Nona, was controversial from the get-go, with particular pushback from Walt Disney Imagineering, the secretive division of the company responsible for the company’s theme park attractions and cruise ships. The company used to be run out of a rambling collection of buildings down the street from Walt Disney Studios in Glendale, California. The campus took on a nearly mythic quality over the years, since it was founded by Walt as his black box operation for outside projects like a proposed family fun park in Anaheim and an experimental city in Florida.

The desire to relocate Imagineering led to a number of high profile layoffs and even more high profile resignations; the brain drain was immense and led to a mini-revolt after the remaining Imagineers were looking down the barrel of a gun – having to move to an intolerant and openly hostile place like Florida.

