David Zaslav wants your money.

Wall Street Wants Streamers to Make More Money – but Consumers Want to Pay Less | Chart

by | April 17, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

With Max introducing a new premium tier at $19.99 per month, the trend in SVOD pricing continues upward, which makes attracting and retaining customers that much more of a challenge

How much will consumers pay for the vast libraries of streaming content media companies are assembling? Warner Bros. Discovery is the latest to put customers’ wallets to the test as it prepares to introduce a new, premium tier with its Max service. At $19.99 a month, it matches the most expensive version of Netflix and Disney’s all-in-one streaming bundle.

The move comes as chief executive David Zaslav, like his peers, faces increased pressure from Wall Street to cut costs and make their direct-to-consumer divisions profitable. Netflix remains the only profitable direct-to-consumer streaming business. For full year 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery’s DTC division posted an operating loss of $1.6 billion. Executives expect the DTC business to break even in the U.S. in 2024 and bring in a $1 billion profit in 2025. Most of WBD’s rivals have laid out similar profitability timelines.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

