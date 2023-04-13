Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923"

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923" (James Minchin III/Paramount+)

Thanks to ‘1923’ and Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ Leads Streaming Pack in Q1 | Chart

by | April 13, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Netflix remained the top dog when it came to movies, but the 2-year-old streamer is nipping at the giant’s heels with a strong array of series

No “Yellowstone”? For Paramount+, that’s been no problem.

Even without one of Paramount’s best-known TV shows on its namesake streaming service, Paramount+ appeared in Whip Media’s weekly ranker of the top 10 most-streamed TV shows 36 times between January and March, more than any other streaming service during that time. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Samuel L Jackson and John David Washington

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington to Star in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ at Netflix
HBO chief Casey Bloys speaks at a 2020 WarnerMedia investor presentation.

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants to Compete for Kids and Families – and HBO Was in the Way | Analysis
freeridge-netflix

‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season
Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount+ series "Rabbit Hole."

Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ Hops Up the List of Most-Watched New Shows | Chart
matthew mcconaughey woody harrelson

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Title of Apple TV+ Comedy Series With Woody Harrelson – Along With a Wild Backstory
renfield-nicolas-cage-dracula

‘Renfield,’ ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ Seek to Draw Horror Fans to Theaters in Mario’s Shadow

Gary Oldman Embraced the ‘Liberating’ Nature of ‘Slow Horses’ Role: ‘What You See Is What You Get’ | Wrap Video
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia

Paramount+ Revs Up Promotional Partnership With Formula One