Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount+ series "Rabbit Hole."

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount+ series "Rabbit Hole."

Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ Hops Up the List of Most-Watched New Shows | Chart

by | April 12, 2023 @ 12:54 PM

An episodic release strategy appears to be paying off for the political thriller

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Where will “Rabbit Hole” peak? That’s the question for the Paramount+ spy thriller which has rocketed in audience interest since its March 26 premiere.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
freeridge-netflix

‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season
renfield-nicolas-cage-dracula

‘Renfield,’ ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ Seek to Draw Horror Fans to Theaters in Mario’s Shadow
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia

Paramount+ Revs Up Promotional Partnership With Formula One
Images from video game movies like 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Uncharted,' 'Rampage' and 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'

For Hollywood, Video Games Are the New Comic Books
The Mandalorian Season 3 5

‘The Mandalorian’ Isn’t Getting the Attention It Usually Gets – but That’s Probably OK With Disney+ | Charts

‘The Night Agent’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Shows of All Time in Just 3 Weeks
hannah-gadsby

Hannah Gadsby Sets Netflix Return With Third Comedy Special
The Family Stallone

‘The Family Stallone’ Trailer: Sly Admits He’s Always Looking for the Camera in Reality Show (Video)