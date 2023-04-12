An episodic release strategy appears to be paying off for the political thriller

Where will “Rabbit Hole” peak? That’s the question for the Paramount+ spy thriller which has rocketed in audience interest since its March 26 premiere.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for “Rabbit Hole” for the week of April 1-7 increased 11% to 21.5 times the average series demand in the U.S., pushing it from ninth to fifth place, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

It helped that the third episode, which debuted April 2, gave viewers a glimpse into the main character’s past and his career in corporate espionage. Expect interest to keep rising through its finale on May 7 — and possibly beyond, as we’ve seen streaming series sustain interest well past the last episode drop.

A prime example of that is HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which managed to hold on to its position at the top of the ranking for yet another week. That’s in spite of the series having another 12% decline in demand, down to 42.2 times the average.

Hot on its tail is another political thriller: Netflix’s “The Night Agent” saw 39.2 times the average series demand for the week. The show had another 9% increase in demand which saw it climb up to second place. The increase in demand is likely due to viewers finally catching up to all the episodes in its second week post-release. The challenge will be sustaining interest after audiences finish bingeing, a downside of Netflix’s episode-drop strategy.

Amazon’s Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six” lost its position to “The Night Agent” and slid to third place this week as audiences moved on to other content and the show suffered a 24% decline in demand. It still had an impressive performance at 31.3 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.

Most other shows in the ranking this week saw a decline in demand. TV Tokyo’s “Trigun Stampede” managed to maintain its position in fourth place despite a 5% decline which put it at 21.6 times the average series demand. Since its finale on March 25, demand for the show has begun tracking downwards, although we don’t expect to see it slide off the top 10 for at least a few more weeks.

Other shows that had a noticeable decline in demand this week were Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” (minus 8%), Peacock’s “Poker Face” (minus 4%) and the CW’s “Gotham Knights” (minus 8%). “Gotham Knights” is still releasing episodes through April 25, while the other two have aired their finales. The drop for “Gotham Knights” may just be a lull in audience attention, with some spikes likely as it heads closer to its finale.

Rounding out the ranking, “The Ark” and “Bebefinn” got back on the chart in ninth and 10th places, respectively, this week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.