Dominique Fishback in "Swarm" (Amazon Prime Video)

Dominique Fishback in "Swarm" (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Swarm,’ ‘Daisy Jones’ and ‘The Consultant’ Are Giving Amazon a Moment on Top | Chart

by | March 29, 2023 @ 1:57 PM

Prime Video has three breakout new shows drawing significant audience demand

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Prime Video seems to be having a moment. Three of the top most in-demand breakout shows for March 18-24 came from Amazon’s streamer, all of which saw an increase in demand over the week, according to Parrot Analytics’ data — which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
dungeons-and-dragons-honor-among-thieves-chris-pine-michelle-rodriguez

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Faces a Perilous Quest to Box Office Success
union legal ai series

How Hollywood’s Guilds Are Preparing for the Dangers – and Benefits – of AI

‘The Bachelor’ Finale Courts a Monday Primetime Ratings Win for ABC
Napster creator Shawn Fanning leaves a courthouse in San Francisco in 2001.

Faced With the AI Revolution, the Entertainment Industry Can’t Pull a Napster | PRO Insight
Daisy-Jones-Six-1

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Music Producer Tony Berg Says Watching Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Record Was ‘Magic’
Covenant School Shooting -- Parent

It’s a Shooting. Again. Put Your Joy Away. 

RIP Logo? Inside the Slow Death of Paramount’s LGBTQ Brand
Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Lionsgate Joe Drake

Lionsgate Film Chief Talks ‘Master Plan’ for ‘John Wick’: ‘We Made It an Absolute Priority to Expand the World’