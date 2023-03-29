Prime Video has three breakout new shows drawing significant audience demand

Prime Video seems to be having a moment. Three of the top most in-demand breakout shows for March 18-24 came from Amazon’s streamer, all of which saw an increase in demand over the week, according to Parrot Analytics’ data — which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Swarm,” the streamer’s latest psychological horror thriller series created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, had the most notable movement. The show, which follows the story of a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn, premiered on March 17 to generally positive reviews, with guest performances by Chloe Bailey and Billie Eilish. The story seemed to strike a chord among American audiences, seeing that it had a whopping 143% increase in demand in the week since its release, and climbed up the ranking to take third place with 25.7 times the average series demand.

In second place, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” another Prime Video series, retained its position with an impressive 14% increase in demand. The show had 39.8 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week after its finale aired Friday.

Prime Video’s “The Consultant” saw demand rise 3%, taking eighth place. Its increase is likely due to positive reviews and word of mouth, since it ended over a month ago and only recently started gaining traction among audiences.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” remained the top recently released show in the U.S. despite a 12.7% drop in demand. Demand for the show reached its highest point approximately two weeks ago, ahead of its finale, after which it plateaued before finally beginning a descent over the past week. While most shows do usually have a big uptick in demand after a season finale as viewers catch up on episodes, it’s likely that “The Last of Us” didn’t follow this trend because demand for the show remained consistently high in the weeks between episodes.

Most in-demand breakout shows, March 18-24, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

While “1923” retained its position in fourth place for the week, demand for the Paramount+ show dropped by 5%. The rest of the top 10 included “Shrinking” on Apple TV+, “Poker Face” on Peacock, “History of the World, Part II” on Hulu, and “Wolf Pack” on Paramount+, all of which had a decline in demand, with demand for “History of the World” dropping the most (minus 24%). Its drop in demand is predictable, since the series wrapped up on March 9 and audience attention has shifted to other content.

The CW’s “Gotham Knights” saw demand rise 8%, keeping it in 10th place, with 18.3 times the average series demand for the week. Given that it has aired only two episodes so far, the series is off to a promising start, and it’s likely we’ll see it climb higher up the ranks as more episodes drop.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.