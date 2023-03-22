"Gotham Knights" cast

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row (left), Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Doe, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row and Navia Robinson as Robin in a still from "Gotham Knights."

The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Premiere Nabs a Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | March 22, 2023 @ 5:27 PM

The “Batman” spin-off saw demand more than double after its first episode aired

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The CW’s “Gotham Knights” had a strong premiere as it entered the breakout shows ranking with 16.9 times the average series demand, a whopping 146% increase since its first episode aired on March 14, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

