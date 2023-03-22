The “Batman” spin-off saw demand more than double after its first episode aired

The CW’s “ Gotham Knights ” had a strong premiere as it entered the breakout shows ranking with 16.9 times the average series demand, a whopping 146% increase since its first episode aired on March 14, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Even though makers of the video game that carries the same name and is set in the timeline hastened to distance themselves from the show after an ill-received trailer release, television’s “Gotham Knights” appears to have overcome the controversy. It could even prove to be another example of why tapping into video game IP has become such an important strategy in Hollywood.

The prime example of the video-game strategy is HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which ended March 12. The finale led to another 4% increase in demand for the series, bumping it up to 63.5 times the average series demand and keeping it in first place for the week of March 11-17. With most shows that follow a weekly episodic release schedule, it’s not unusual to see spikes in demand in the week or two after ending, since viewers tend to catch up on episodes or binge them all at once. We may see a similar pattern with “The Last of Us” or this may be the show’s peak for the season.

In second place, we saw Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” retain its position as a result of a further 3% increase in demand.

Most in-demand new shows, March 11-17, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

An unexpected candidate won the battle for third place. Pushing down “1923” to fourth and “Poker Face” to fifth, Hulu’s “History of the World, Part ll” rose up the ranking to take third position. Mel Brooks’ fan base has remained strong, creating a hit for Hulu 40 years after the original. The show had 27.1 times the average series demand in the week ending Friday, a 30% increase since the previous week.

Two more shows had a double digit increase in demand this week: Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” and Prime Video’s “The Consultant” saw a 14% and 25% increase, respectively. The increased audience attention for “Wolf Pack” comes after the season finale aired Thursday, giving it 20.2 times more demand than the average series.

“The Consultant” looks to be more of a sleeper hit for Prime Video since it released all its episodes on Feb. 24, but seems to be drawing more audience attention as the weeks go by. It will be interesting to see if the show continues to grow in demand next week as well.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.