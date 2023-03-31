super-mario-bros-chris-pratt

Chris Pratt as Mario (Illumination Entertainment / Nintendo)

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Tops Most Anticipated Movies of April | Chart

by | March 31, 2023 @ 4:24 PM

“Ghosted” places the highest for any Apple TV+ release with fans ever on Whip Media’s monthly report

The most anticipated movie of April? It’s-a-him, Mario! 

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the new computer-animated flick based on the iconic Nintendo franchise, is the movie fans are most excited about catching this month, according to Whip Media’s latest anticipation report. The report is based on viewership data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon" on HBO.

How HBO Max Can Poach Customers From Disney+ and Paramount+ (and Vice Versa) | Charts
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah.

Why Gwyneth Paltrow Risked a Very Public Ski Collision Trial – and Emerged Unscathed | Analysis
TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube feeds are all starting to look the same.

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube Are All Starting to Look the Same | PRO Insight
An illustration of a bot conducting an interview

This Story Was Not Written by a Robot: AI and the Future of News Media
Karen-Barroeta

Telemundo’s Production and Development EVP’s Advice for Tense Work Situations: ‘Don’t React in the Moment’
Dave Bautista stars in "Knock at the Cabin."

‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ‘John Wick’ Give Peacock Major Streaming Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Disney metaverse

Hollywood Turns the Page on the Metaverse – and Disney Just Got the Memo | Analysis
Dominique Fishback in "Swarm" (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Swarm,’ ‘Daisy Jones’ and ‘The Consultant’ Are Giving Amazon a Moment on Top | Chart