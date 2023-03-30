Dave Bautista stars in "Knock at the Cabin."

Dave Bautista stars in "Knock at the Cabin."

‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ‘John Wick’ Give Peacock Major Streaming Movie Bragging Rights | Chart

by | March 30, 2023 @ 8:55 AM

Riding the theaters-to-streaming wave is paying off in multiple ways for NBCUniversal as it dominates the latest movie rankings

They might as well pour champagne and pass out victory cigars at 30 Rock, because Peacock just had its best streaming week ever for movies. The NBCUniversal streamer’s success stemmed largely from success at the box office, giving more weight to the theaters-to-streaming trend that’s seeing cinematic exposure as key to driving viewership online.

Peacock topped Whip Media’s movie ranker for Friday through Sunday, thanks to the streaming debut of “Knock at the Cabin.” But the service also accounted for six of the top 10 most-streamed movies in the U.S. over the past weekend, according to Whip Media’s rankings, which it compiles using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

