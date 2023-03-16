"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Movie Rankings | Chart

by | March 16, 2023 @ 4:02 PM

Whip Media’s latest movie ranking shows a winning weekend for Peacock, with “M3GAN” continuing to draw viewers, too

The only thing “Everything Everywhere All at Once” didn’t win last weekend? Bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., with that honor going to Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, using responses from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

The views rolled in for Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Last Wish” immediately after hitting Peacock Friday — and that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The computer-animated adventure flick starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek had already raked in more than $450 million at the box office and had a nice premium video on demand (PVOD) run to boot. Peacock subscribers — perhaps more accurately, their kids — were clearly ready for the movie to hit the service. 

Owen Thomas

