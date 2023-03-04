Chris Rock Unleashes on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith in Live Special: ‘She Hurt Him More Than He Hurt Me’

Chris Rock finally unleashed his full fury on both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his live “Selective Outrage” Netflix special on Saturday night, blasting them both for the bad blood that led to the rapper and actor slapping him at last year’s Oscars.

It wasn’t until the end of the one-hour live special that he lashed out with a year’s worth of resentment. “She started that s—,” he said of Jada’s comments that he should quit hosting the Oscars where he joked about her and Will’s boycott of the 2016 ceremony because Will wasn’t nominated for his performance in “Concussion.”



He then made fun of their “entanglement” situation, saying, “Everyone called Will a b—,” for putting up with Jada’s affair, “but I’m the one he hit.”

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said pointedly. “I normally would not talk about this s—, but for some reason these n—s put that s— on the internet. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

He couldn’t believe she was still angry the 2016 joke. That’s how it is. She started it. I finished it. Take it on this b—. She started it.”

Rock also said that when people ask if the slap hurt, he answers, “Yes it hurt. It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears. But I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah. I took that hit like [Manny] Pacquiao.”

He began the show saying, “I’m going to do a show tonight without offending anyone, but you never know who might get triggered. People say they always say words hurt. That’s what they say. ‘You gotta watch it, because words hurt. Anybody that says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he said at the top of the show that saw him taking aim at the Kardashians, Meghan Markle and his own kids

Besides the Will and Jada diss, he also dropped this loaded joke: “O.J. Simpson killed two white people and he got away with it. That’s a whole ‘nother kind of Black Excellence,” he said as the crowd whooped. He also joked that Robert Kardashian, who was part of Simpson’s legal dream team, was cursed for it. “From that time forward, for the rest of eternity to the end of time, his daughters are only gonna fuck n—s. CRAZY n—as,” he said, obliquely referring to Kanye West and Lamar Odom.

After wondering why Snoop Dogg does so many commercials now, Rock said, “I’m not dissing Snoop. The last thing I need is another rapper mad at me,” a sentiment he echoed after a remark about Jay-Z.

Rock launched into his theme of the evening: “The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage,” He said, pointing out that at Lululemon, “There’s a sign that says we don’t support racism, sexism, discrimination, or hate.” His joke that instead of non-racist $100 yoga pants, he’d rather have $20 racist yoga pants,” got a big laugh.

He also took aim at Meghan Markle, saying she should have known that the British Royal Family was racist. “They invented colonialism,” he said. But he dismissed some of the things she told Oprah Winfrey, like someone worrying about how dark baby Archie was going to be. “Some of that s— she went through, that’s not racism. That’s just some in-law s—.”

“We going there tonight,” he laughed. “You can’t tell none of these jokes at work,” before dropping that it’s okay for him to talk about abortion since it’s a women’s issue: “I’ve paid for more abortions than anybody in this room,” he said as the crowd howled. “I am pro-choice. I believe women should have the right to kill babies. They should kill as many babies as they want,” joking that women should be able to kill babies up until they’re four years old, or until they get their first report card. “He ain’t never gettin’a scholarship.”

Rock also called out his daughters for being spoiled: “Them Rock girls are f—ing spoiled. And I did it, man,” saying that his daughters fence, ride horses, and ski and got the “Illuminati” package at Disneyland. While his daughter Lola went to Portugal on a class trip. “My class went to the Bronx Zoo, watched a gorilla jerk off.” When she went AWOL during the class trip, he went to the dean and told them to kick her out, “so she doesn’t end up on OnlyFans or something.”



Before Rock hit the stage in Baltimore, Arsenio Hall, who was part of the pre-show from the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, joked, “Will Smith will not [enjoy this special]. I bet he slapped the f— out of the TV tonight.”