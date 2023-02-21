Will Smith casually reminded everyone about “The Slap” at the 2022 Oscars on his personal TikTok on Monday, marking the first time he’s made light of the event that spurred him to resign from the Academy.

The actor, who physically slapped comedian Chris Rock live during the ceremony, posted a video of him trying a trending exercise advertised by a TikTok creator.

“This sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun,” the TikTok creator first says in the video (which you can watch below). “Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?”

The woman used a pen, one’s car or money as an example, and said that the one conducting the exercise will get an answer in their mind from their intuition.

At the end of this explanation, Smith picked up his Oscar that he won for “King Richard.” Users reacted to the video in different ways, some praising Smith for his humanity. One user even remarked that the “Emancipation” star’s apology tour is now officially over.

The slap resulted from a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Smith warned Rock from his seat to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” before approaching the stage and slapping Rock on live television.

Jada was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, and she has been open about her hair loss since then. Smith apologized with tears in his eyes when he went up to accept the award for Best Actor, his first ever Oscar that he won for portraying Richard Williams — the father of Serena and Venus Williams.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams,” he said. “Love will make you do crazy things.”

He has been banned from attending the Academy Awards ceremony for the next 10 years.