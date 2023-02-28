“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is getting a slightly earlier release date than expected. Universal announced Tuesday that the Nintendo and Illumination animated film will hit theaters April 5, rather than April 7.

The bump will give it an early boost at the box office ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. It now falls on the date of the Jewish holiday Passover.

“Super Mario Bros.” will simultaneously release wide in the United States and in 60 international markets. The film was originally scheduled to release in December 2022.

Starring Chris Pratt, the film takes place in the world of the classic video game and all its characters – including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

As seen in the trailer, Jack Black plays the villain Bowser, who directs his army of Koopa Troopas to burn down a kingdom belonging to penguins in search of a star that will grant him invincibility.

The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (“Teen Titans Go!”, “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”). Producers are Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.