‘The Marvels’ Backed Up to November Release

Marvel Studios has delayed the release of “The Marvels” to Nov. 10, the studio announced on Friday.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on July 28.

The new one-sheet poster was also released. Check it out below.

Additionally, “Haunted Mansion,” which was previously slated for August 11, will now be released on July 28.

“The Marvels” will now be opening two weekends before the Thanksgiving holiday period, when Disney is planning to release its animated musical “Wish.” Last year, Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” released on the second weekend of November and went on to steamroll all the Thanksgiving releases, including Disney’s “Strange World,” which flopped with just $37.9 million grossed in North America.

“Wakanda Forever,” by contrast, grossed $63.8 million during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend alone and grossed $453.6 million in North America.

“The Marvels” will also face some serious blockbuster competition in November as it is currently releasing against the second weekend of “Dune: Part Two,” Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. It remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. will stick with that film’s Nov. 3 release date or move it in light of Disney’s push of “The Marvels.”

“The Marvels” is the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson as the title character, which grossed $1.1 billion worldwide back in 2019. “The Marvels” is also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”

Megan McDonnell (“Wandavision”) wrote the script for the sequel.

“Captain Marvel” starred Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who was recovered by the Kree after mysterious circumstances and was transformed into the titular superhero at the cost of her memories. After crash-landing back on Earth during the 1990s, Carol must recover her past self and save the planet from getting caught in an intergalactic conflict with the help of future SHIELD director Nick Fury.

“The Marvels” is directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta broke out after directing the critically acclaimed “Little Woods” which led to Jordan Peele selecting DaCosta to direct “Candyman.” “The Marvels” also stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.