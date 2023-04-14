Super Mario Bros., Ride On, Wandering Earth 2, Suzume, Avatar: The Way of Water

Even ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Can’t Score at China’s Box Office for Hollywood | Analysis

by | April 14, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

A paltry $12 million take for the smash animated hit means the industry’s hopes for a boost from the country’s reopening seem quashed for now

Illumination and Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earned a colossal $375 million in its first five days of global release. However, it pulled off that massive take with just $12 million in China. After years of pandemic lockdowns and a shaky reopening, ticket sales for Hollywood movies in China have veered between a statistically irrelevant asterisk to just plain underwhelming.

With plenty of domestic films to watch, a growing sense of nationalism amid tensions with the West and audiences whose affections for Hollywood superhero movies seem to be fading. China has been downgraded from “most favored nation” to “just another marketplace.” Hollywood can no longer rely upon China to goose the global grosses of a big-budget Tinseltown tentpole. And that may be just as well, since their streaming apps are shut out of the market. 

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

