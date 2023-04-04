hollywood china cooperation dall-e

Hollywood and China cooperation is an important part of U.S. diplomacy. (Dall-E)

How Hollywood Can Help Right the US-China Relationship | PRO Insight

by | April 4, 2023 @ 4:34 PM

There’s more than box office at stake — movies are a pillar of cultural exchange that keeps countries from going to war

Each day seems like the worst day in the U.S.-China relationship. Even worse, shifting the dramatic decline seems impossible. That’s putting Hollywood in an increasingly difficult position, as a market of increasingly avid movie-goers that once promised big growth now seems caught in a web of international tension.

The relationship may be further tested this week as members of Congress meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen in California. On that same trip, the group will meet with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Become a member to read more.

Chris Fenton

Chris Fenton is a longtime media executive, producer, and author of “Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, and American Business.” As a member of the U.S.-Asia Institute, Council on Foreign Relations, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and Third Way Think Tank, he helps the private sector and Washington navigate America’s complicated relationship with China.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
super-mario-bros-movie-chris-pratt

Sorry, Disney: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Could Cement Universal as the New King of Animation Box Office
"Dungeons & Dragons" faces a box-office challenge for its second weekend.

Roll of the Dice: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Could Soar or Sink at the Post-Pandemic Box Office
Howard Jones performs during the Paradise Artists Party at the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

No One’s to Blame for ChatGPT’s Made-Up ‘Facts’ About ’80s Synth-Pop Icon Howard Jones | PRO Insight
netflix scott stuber ted sarandos getty

Rival Executives Weigh In on Netflix’s Movie Strategy: ‘They’re Suffering in the World They Created’ | Analysis
"2001: A Space Odyssey" has had a resurgence amid general interest in AI technology.

From ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to ‘M3GAN,’ AI-Themed Movies Are on the Rise | Charts
night-agent-luciane-buchanan-gabriel-basso-netflix

Netflix’s ‘Night Agent’ Dominates the Streaming Rankings | Charts
Ruby Bridges Featured Image

‘Ruby Bridges’ Team Talks Florida Ban: ‘A Concerted Effort to Roll Civil Rights Back’ | Exclusive
Joe Biden Democracy Speech Philadelphia

Joe Biden Won’t Pay Elon Musk $8 for a Twitter Blue Check Either