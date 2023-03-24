squid game la casa de papel komi cant communicate netflix

From left, South Korea's "Squid Game," Japan's "Komi Can't Communicate" and Spain's "La Casa de Papel." (Netflix)

Viewers Want More Foreign Content – but the Mix Is Changing Dramatically | Charts

by | March 24, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

Spanish-language fare like ”Money Heist“ once dominated streaming imports, but now Japanese, Korean and Chinese shows are scoring with viewers

Streaming services have been investing heavily in global content production and licensing as American audiences grew more interested in foreign content in recent years. The demand for non-English digital originals grew from 5.9% of the total demand for streaming original shows in the first quarter of 2020 to 8.5% at the end of 2022, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The goal now is to create hit shows that are successful around the world, including in the U.S., with examples like “Money Heist,” “Squid Game” and “Dark.” Although Netflix takes the lead when it comes to non-English content, rivals are trying to catch up.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

