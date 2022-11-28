foreign language streaming

"Money Heist," "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" and "Dark" (Netflix; Disney+)

Inside the Surging Demand for Foreign-Language Streaming Shows | Charts

by | November 28, 2022 @ 6:35 AM

Netflix continues to dominate in non-English-language shows, but the entire category is gaining ground

Streaming platforms have been relying more and more on foreign language content. Worldwide hits like “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist),” “Squid Game” and “Dark” have been very successful in the U.S., paving the way for non-English-language shows in a market that historically has been hard to penetrate.

In the third quarter of 2022, shows in languages other than English were responsible for 8% of the demand for streaming originals in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. That’s impressive growth, up from 6% in the first quarter of 2020.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

