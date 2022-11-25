Andor

"Andor" (Disney+)

‘Andor’ Finally Topples ‘House of the Dragon’ on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | November 25, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s “Andor” managed to finally topple HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and take the top spot on the weekly ranking of new series. Demand for the “Star Wars” spinoff rose by 7% this week to 37.7 times the average demand. With the 12th and final episode of the season dropping on November 23, the show has potential to go higher still.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Falling for Christmas

‘Falling for Christmas’ Climbs as ‘Nope’ Debuts on Most-Streamed Movie List | Chart 
black panther wakanda forever

Even With ‘Black Panther,’ Don’t Expect Thanksgiving Box Office to Improve
Ahsoka

Every Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Show on Disney+
star-wars-the-force-awakens-harrison-ford

How to Watch the Star Wars Movies in Order
wednesday

Why ‘Wednesday’ Could Be Netflix’s Next Big Hit | Charts 
andor-finale-diego-luna

‘Andor’ Season 1 Ending Explained by Creator Tony Gilroy
broadcast tv 10 p.m. primetime

Broadcast TV’s 10 p.m. Slot Isn’t ‘Malibu Real Estate’ Anymore – And It Won’t Be Missed
Strange World

Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run
cbs belt tightening

What CBS’ Executive Shakeup Means for Paramount in a New Belt-Tightening Era
Halloween Ends

‘Halloween Ends’ Busts the Myth That Streaming Undercuts Box Office Success
Mickey Mouse and Iger

Bob Iger’s Disney To-Do List: The 7 Biggest Things the Returning CEO Needs to Fix Now