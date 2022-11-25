The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere

Disney+’s “ Andor ” managed to finally topple HBO’s “ House of the Dragon ” and take the top spot on the weekly ranking of new series. Demand for the “Star Wars” spinoff rose by 7% this week to 37.7 times the average demand. With the 12th and final episode of the season dropping on November 23, the show has potential to go higher still.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While demand for “Andor” is currently sky high, the show still lags behind the level of demand for previous live action “Star Wars” series. Demand for “The Mandalorian” reached astronomical heights in both its first and second seasons. “The Book of Boba Fett” had consistently higher demand compared to “Andor” throughout its first season.

The fact that each new “Star Wars” series has been capturing less audience attention raises questions of franchise fatigue and diminishing returns. AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire,” which released its Season 1 finale on November 13, held steady at third place in the ranking. However, it actually had a higher demand peak last week after its penultimate episode when it reached 33 times the average series demand.

Amazon Prime’s “The Peripheral” was one of only two shows in the Top 10 that grew in demand this week. It moved up two places in the ranking to become the fourth most in-demand new series, with 25.4 times the average series demand. It looks set to join a number of sci-fi shows that have been successful for Amazon Prime Video, including “The Expanse” and “Upload.”

In a look ahead, the latest original from Paramount+ (“Tulsa King“) had 17.9 times average demand and fell just short of breaking into the Top 10 this week after premiering on November 13. With Sylvester Stallone headlining the cast and episodes scheduled to drop weekly, this show has the ingredients to power up the ranking in the coming weeks.