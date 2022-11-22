cbs belt tightening

What CBS’ Executive Shakeup Means for Paramount in a New Belt-Tightening Era

by | November 22, 2022 @ 2:45 PM

Paramount Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra has said its restructuring is expected to result in ”meaningful and sizable“ cost savings

The recent leadership shakeup at CBS — with network entertainment president Kelly Kahl exiting after 26 years and programming head Thom Sherman shifting to a producing deal — has placed a new focus on Paramount Global’s cost-cutting efforts.

The thinning of the executive ranks was accompanied by another round of layoffs — about 100 employees across Los Angeles and New York, with employees in the ad sales, CBS Studios and Paramount Television Studios divisions most affected. And last week’s C-suite changes follow the recent exit of Showtime chairman and CEO David Nevins and transition of Paramount advertising president Jo Ann Ross into an advisory role.

Lucas Manfredi

