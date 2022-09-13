John Halley Named President of Paramount Advertising, Jo Ann Ross Shifts to Advisory Role as Chairman

Paramount Global is making moves in its advertising division.

Jo Ann Ross, a 30 year veteran of the company, has been named chairman of Paramount advertising – an advisory role, with John Halley assuming her previous role as President in the division. As part of Halley’s new role, he will report to Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of Paramount.

“Jo Ann is a true trailblazer in our industry and a dominant force behind the success of CBS, ViacomCBS, and now Paramount Global,” Bakish said in a statement. “As the world of entertainment has evolved, Jo Ann has been on the forefront of advertising innovations that have been instrumental to establishing Paramount as a trusted partner and must-buy for advertisers everywhere. Her talent and passion for this business is only matched by her exceptional ability to lead through change, building talented teams and enduring client relationships throughout her illustrious career. She has made an indelible mark on Paramount during her record tenure, and we are grateful for her continued contributions.”

Bakish’s statement continued: “John is a proven leader and visionary who has driven innovations in Paramount’s advertising business that have set the pace for the entire industry for years. His deep understanding of both the linear and digital businesses, and the underlying forces driving their change, has guided key advancements in our advertising products and empowered us to deliver better outcomes for our clients. Given the rapid pace of evolution in advertising, John is ideally suited to lead Paramount’s sales organization forward.”

Halley joined Viacom in 2007. He has led commercial and business operations in a variety of roles for Viacom, ViacomCBS and Paramount.

Ross joined CBS in 1992, serving as VP of Olympic sales. In November, she’ll be honored with the Center for Communication’s Frank Stanton Award, which honors individuals who achieve success in the business and serve as advocates for a more equitable industry.