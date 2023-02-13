The Wandering Earth 2

China Box Office Continues to Balloon Amid Growing Tensions With U.S. | Charts

by | February 13, 2023 @ 11:31 AM

”Full River Red“ and ”The Wandering Earth 2“ helped push China’s theatrical revenues near $1.5 billion in the first month of 2023

After a down year for the second-biggest moviegoing marketplace, China’s theatrical industry may be back with or without Hollywood’s help. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned just $7.5 million after four days in China, but the Middle Kingdom’s two biggest Lunar New Year releases continued to soar. “The Wandering Earth 2,” a prequel to the early-2019 disaster epic, topped $518 million, while Zhang Yimou’s period-piece suspense comedy “Full River Red” sailed past $609 million.

“This is a great reminder of what the Chinese box office looks like when it’s firing on all cylinders — strong results driven by a broad, diverse offering of films across genres from local and Hollywood filmmakers alike,” IMAX China CEO Daniel Manwaring told TheWrap.

Scott Mendelson

Scott Mendelson

