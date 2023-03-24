TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew speaks to the media before he testifies to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company's relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data. Some local, state and federal government agencies have been banning use of TikTok by employees, citing concerns about national security (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew speaks to the media before he testifies to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company's relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data. Some local, state and federal government agencies have been banning use of TikTok by employees, citing concerns about national security (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TikTok’s CEO Isn’t the Boss | PRO Insight

by | March 24, 2023 @ 11:10 AM

In a hearing before Congress, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew came off like an underling

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew had one mission as he appeared before Congress on Thursday: Convince U.S. lawmakers that TikTok had some separation from its China-based parent company, ByteDance. 

He was there because worries over China’s ability to access TikTok user data or influence its content filtering had U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the White House considering a ban or forced sale. Sound testimony from Chew could have cooled the situation. Instead, he inflamed it.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
mondo-posters

Funko Guts Mondo: Lays Off Majority of Pop Culture Label’s Staff, Poster Business in Limbo | Exclusive
squid game la casa de papel komi cant communicate netflix

Viewers Want More Foreign Content – but the Mix Is Changing Dramatically | Charts
the-daily-show-al-franken-tiktok

Al Franken Says He Supports Banning TikTok: ‘Stealing Our Data and Spying On Us’ Is Only ‘A Job for American Companies’ (Video)
Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Disenchanted Disney Staffers See the Looming Mass Layoff as a Way Off the Roller Coaster

One of Hollywood’s Top Tech Consultants Calls Out ‘Gendered Feedback’ in the Workplace

Imax’s New China CEO Is Confident the Premium Theater Experience Will Weather the Global Storm
Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER,

‘Boston Strangler’ Delivers Hulu’s Best Week of the Year for Streaming Movies | Chart

House Committee Rails Against TikTok as CEO Defends App: ‘Algorithm Preys on Vulnerable People’