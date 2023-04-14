Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav speaks at the launch of the company's Max streaming service on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Max May Be a Streaming Bargain Now | Charts

by | April 14, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

HBO Max was overpriced, while Discovery+ was underpriced, according to a new analysis — putting them together means a better deal

Warner Bros. Discovery, which has struggled with slowing streaming subscriber growth, has made a good move by merging content from HBO Max and Discovery+ into the new Max service. That’s because the combination offers better value for consumers, comparing the dollars spent against demand for the content provided, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Our analysis suggests that a market-competitive price for a combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ would be roughly $17 per month (if all Discovery+ content is rolled into the combined service). Max’s price is $15.99 per month for the standard, ad-free tier, making it a better deal than HBO Max was: The HBO-branded service was overpriced by $1.50 per month, according to Parrot’s demand data.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

