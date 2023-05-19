What strike, henny?

What strike, henny? (Paramount+)

Facing the Writers’ Strike, Streamers Can Lean More on Unscripted Shows | Charts

by | May 19, 2023 @ 5:34 PM

“Drag Race” and other reality TV shows are poised to help keep viewers as the scripted pipeline runs dry

As the Writers Guild of America and the studios continue their ongoing dispute into its third week, the scale of the strike is becoming unprecedented. But because the strike primarily affects scripted content, streamers may rely more on unscripted shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Voice” to fill the gap.

