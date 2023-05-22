Paramount+ With Showtime’s Price Point Will Be $4 Less Than Max’s Ad-Free Plan

Paramount has finally set a date for launch of the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle. The combined app will launch in the U.S. on June 27 and will cost $11.99 a month. Showtime’s standalone app will shut down by the end of 2023.

The bundle is the latest expansion of Paramount+ and will be offered alongside the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan and the FAST service Pluto TV. Paramount+ with Showtime is exactly what it sounds like. The new offering will combine the libraries of both powerhouses in one easy-to-navigate place. Subscribers will be able to watch “Yellowjackets” right after “1923,” “Star Trek” after “Billions.”

The new app will be available for $11.99 a month, up from its previous cost of $9.99 a month. Paramount+ will still offer its Essential tier, which will exclude Showtime. This offering will be available for only $5.99 a month, which is a dollar more than it previously was. TheWrap has learned that the new pricing will go into effect on June 27. It may vary slightly on partner channels depending on individual requirements.

For comparison’s sake, Paramount+’s Essential offering will be $4 less than Max’s Ad-Light option, which will cost subscribers $9.99 a month. The most expensive version of Paramount+ — the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime — will also cost $4 less than Max’s ad-free tier, which costs $15.99 a month.

“This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service,” Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming said in a press release. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming.”

“From ‘Yellowjackets’ to ‘Your Honor,’ Showtime is home to big, premium, sophisticated series which will now be complemented with broad, blockbuster originals and movies in the alignment of Paramount+ with Showtime,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, added. “Together, Paramount+ with Showtime will provide our consumers a much more rewarding experience with our vast set of unique originals and deep library of iconic shows and hit films.”

Paramount dropping this news a day before Max’s launch is undoubtably a strategic move. Formerly known as HBO Max, Max will combine some of the biggest names and franchises in Warner Bros. Discovery’s arsenal, from HBO originals and Cartoon Network to The Food Network and TLC. It’s WBD’s super-sized streaming play, and now Paramount has one of its own.