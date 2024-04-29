Paramount Narrows Streaming Loss 44% to $286 Million, Tops 71 Million Subscribers

Paramount continued to make progress towards streaming profitability in the first quarter of 2024, narrowing losses in its direct-to-consumer division by 44% to $286 million. The media conglomerate added 3.7 million subscribers during the quarter for a total of 71.2 million.

Here are the top-line results:

Net Loss: $554 million, compared to $1.1 billion a year ago.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: 62 cents per share, compared to 34 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue: $7.68 billion, up 6% year over year and in line with expectations from analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Streaming Subscribers: Added 3.7 million subscribers for a total of 71.2 million

Along with the results, Paramount announced that CEO Bob Bakish would step down from his position. He will be replaced by an Office of the CEO, consisting of CBS CEO and president George Cheeks, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy and Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins.

“The creation of the Office of the CEO will enable the Company to accelerate growth and strengthen operations,” Paramount’s board said in a statement. “We look forward to working with George, Chris and Brian as they execute on key initiatives to enhance performance and value creation at Paramount Global.”

“The Board and I thank Bob for his many contributions over his long career, including in the formation of the combined company as well as his successful efforts to rebuild the great culture Paramount has long been known for,” Paramount’s non-executive chair and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone added. “We wish him all the best.”

Executives declined to take Q&A during the earnings call.

In the DTC segment, revenue climbed 24% year over year to $1.87 billion. Subscription revenue grew 22% to $1.35 billion, driven by subscriber growth and

pricing increases for Paramount+. Advertising revenue grew 31% to $521 million, driven by growth from Pluto TV and Paramount+, including the benefit of Super Bowl LVIII. Paramount+ revenue grew 51% to $1.46 billion, reflecting subscriber growth and ARPU expansion.

In the TV media segment, revenue climbed 1% to $5.2 billion. Adjusted OIBDA climbed 11% to $1.4 billion and advertising revenue jumped 14% to $2.58 billion, driven by the benefit from CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. Affiliate and subscription revenue fell 3% to $1.99 billion, driven by subscriber declines, partially offset by pricing increases.Licensing and other revenues fell 25% to $651 million, which included the impact from last year’s Hollywood strikes on content available for licensing.

In the Filmed Entertainment segment, revenue grew 3% year over year to $605 million and adjusted OIBDA grew 97% to a loss of 3 million. Advertising revenue fell 80% year over year to $1 million, while theatrical revenue grew 20% to $153 million. Licensing and other revenue fell 1% to $451 million.

The latest quarterly results come as Paramount continues to make progress in with David Ellison’s Skydance Media about a potential merger as exclusive talks are set to expire on May 3. It is unclear if that window will be extended.

Skydance, which is valued at over $4 billion, has been a coproducer with Paramount on projects such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

The two-step deal would see Ellison and Skydance acquire controlling shareholder Shari Redstone’s majority stake through National Amusements, which owns 77.3% of Paramount Global’s Class A (voting) common stock and 5.2% of its Class B common stock. The two studios would then be merged together to create a combined company valued at around $5 billion.

The deal for Paramount must be approved by the board’s independent special committee. Earlier this month, Paramount revealed four board members would not seek reelection at the company’s June 4 annual meeting — including three who were on the special committee.

Multiple shareholders have expressed opposition to the Skydance deal, including Matrix Asset Advisors, Ariel Investments, Aspen Sky Trust and Blackwood Capital Management. They have called on the company to pursue competitive bidding negotiations, arguing that Skydance’s offer prioritizes Redstone’s interests at the expense of the rest of Paramount’s shareholders and would be “detrimental” to the company’s market value.

Ariel’s founder and chairman John Rogers Jr. and GAMCO Investors Inc. chairman and CEO Mario Gabelli have both previously warned that they could pursue litigation if the Skydance deal or any other bid does not appropriately benefit their clients. Ariel owned a 1.8% stake as of December, while Gabelli own 5 million shares of Paramount’s voting stock.

To assuage investors’ concerns, Skydance has submitted a revised offer that would include a cash infusion of $3 billion and as well as premium sweetener for a percentage of non-voting Class B shares. Redstone, who is already set to get a premium for her shares, could take less cash and keep more equity in Paramount under one scenario being discussed. She and National Amusements also agreed to give non-voting, minority shareholders say in the approval of any transaction.

In addition to Skydance, Apollo Global Management made a $26 billion bid for Paramount, which was reportedly rebuffed due to concerns around the financing of its bid. The private equity firm has since entered talks with Sony about potentially making a new joint bid, though no offer has formally been made.

More to come…