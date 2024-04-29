Paramount Global is set to report its quarterly earnings on Monday with an unexpected level of drama surrounding the struggling Hollywood entertainment company.

As TheWrap reported on Saturday, insiders at Paramount say the board is prepared to remove CEO Bob Bakish. Investors are clamoring for clarity on the state of Paramount’s conversations with Skydance Media over a possible deal amid reports that Sony is discussing joining Apollo Global Management in a potential joint counterbid.

With the 30-day period of exclusive talks for Skydance to negotiate with Paramount due to end on May 3, “there is considerable uncertainty around Paramount’s future,” Third Bridge senior analyst Jamie Lumley told TheWrap.