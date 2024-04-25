Peacock Narrows Streaming Loss to $639 Million in Q1, Hits 34 Million Paid Subscribers

Comcast beat earnings expectations for the first quarter of 2024, with a 1.2% increase in revenue to $30.06 billion and 13.9% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $1.04. The results were given a boost in part by a 55% year over year increase in Peacock’s paid subscribers, which totaled 34 million.

Here are the top-line results:

Adjusted net income: $4.17 billion, up 7.6% year over year.

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.04 per share, up 13.9% year over year, compared to 98 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Adjusted EBITDA: $9.35 billion, down 0.6% year over year.

Revenue: $30.06 billion, up 1.2% year over year, compared to $29.8 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research

Peacock: Peacock added 3 million paid subscribers during the quarter for a total of 34 million paid subscribers, a 55% increase compared to the prior year period. The streamer’s adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $639 million from $704 million in the prior year period, and its revenue grew 54% year over year to $1.1 billion, compared to $685 million a year ago.

The NBCUniversal parent generated free cash flow of $4.5 billion and net cash of $7.8 billion during the quarter, up 19.4% and 8.6% year over year, respectively.

Comcast’s Connectivity & Platforms segment, its cable business, reported adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 billion and revenue of $20.26 billion, up 1.5% and 0.6% year over year, respectively.

Video revenue fell 6.9% year over year to $6.87 billion as the cable giant continued to bleed subscribers from cord-cutting. Advertising revenue grew 4.9% to 951 million, due to higher domestic political advertising, higher revenue from our advanced advertising business and the positive impact of foreign currency, partially offset by lower domestic advertising.

More to come…