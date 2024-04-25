Despite a strong March at the box office highlighted by sellout screenings of “Dune: Part Two,” Imax couldn’t completely avoid the effects of a sluggish start to the 2024 box office, seeing a 9% year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue to $79 million from $86.9 million.

Here are some of the top points from the premium format company’s quarterly earnings report released before market open on Thursday.

Earnings Per Share: EPS saw an increase for Imax to 9 cents per share, beating projections from Zacks Investment Research, which also projected $75.7 million in quarterly revenue.

Feast or Famine Box Office: In early 2023, Imax was able to benefit from the holdover success of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” to start the year, with more support coming later on from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in February and “Creed III” in March. The record-setting Chinese hit “The Wandering Earth II” also became a major hit on Imax screens.

But with Hollywood’s double strike depleting the release slate for the first half of 2024, the year started on a sluggish pace that wasn’t fully broken until the release of “Dune: Part Two” on March 1. 54% of Imax’s $261 million in Q1 global box office grosses came solely from the $143 million grossed by “Dune: Part Two,” which now stands among Imax’s top 10 all-time highest grossing titles.

Summer Hopes: Despite the bumpy quarter, Imax holds a lot of optimism for Q2, and for good reason. While this summer’s box office is likely to see a significant drop from last year for the overall industry, Imax is expected to be a major ticket seller for the most highly anticipated titles of the season.

Among those titles are Universal’s “The Fall Guy,” Disney/20th Century’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” and Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s “Furiosa,” all of which are getting heavy promotional support from Imax.

“Imax powers awe-inspiring experiences for audiences around the world; our technology, deep relationships with creators, and global scale combine to make us a wholly differentiated platform, and as a result, one of the most consistent winners in global media and entertainment,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax.

Gelfond also touted Imax’s positive outlook, noting more films are currently in production with Imax cameras than ever before, including an unprecedented number of “Filmed for Imax” releases set for 2025.

“Imax is very well-positioned to accelerate growth and margin expansion with a promising slate for the duration of the year, 2025, and 2026, and strong sales activity across key global markets we’re targeting for expansion.”