Meta beat Wall Street expectations in the tech company’s first quarter of 2024, which the company attributed in part to furthered AI development. But the share price fell over 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company upped their previously estimated range of capital expenditures.

Revenues: $36.46 billion, up 27% from the year-ago period

Net income: $12.37 billion, a 117% increase over $5.71 billion in Q1 of 2023

Daily active users: Grew by 7% year-over-year to 3.24 billion on average

Meta’s revenues of $36.46 billion, and diluted earnings of $4.71 per share for its first quarter of 2024, beat Wall Street expectations, results the company attributed in part to progress in the development of the company’s AI technology. Analysts