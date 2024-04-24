Meta, With a Continued Push Into AI Development, Doubles Q1 Profits and Pushes Revenues Up 27%

Despite beating Wall Street estimates with $12.37 billion in net income, the tech company’s shares fell over 12% in after-hours trading

Meta beat Wall Street expectations in the tech company’s first quarter of 2024, which the company attributed in part to furthered AI development. But the share price fell over 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company upped their previously estimated range of capital expenditures.

Revenues: $36.46 billion, up 27% from the year-ago period

Net income: $12.37 billion, a 117% increase over $5.71 billion in Q1 of 2023

Daily active users: Grew by 7% year-over-year to 3.24 billion on average 

Meta’s revenues of $36.46 billion, and diluted earnings of $4.71 per share for its first quarter of 2024, beat Wall Street expectations, results the company attributed in part to progress in the development of the company’s AI technology. Analysts

