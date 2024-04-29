Peacock is raising the price of its premium and premium plus tiers by $2 to $7.99 and $13.99 per month, or $79.99 and $139.99 per year, respectively.

The change will take effect starting July 18 for new customers and at existing subscribers’ next billing date on or after Aug. 17. The. move comes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicks off on July 26 and will find all events streaming live on Peacock.

The NBCUniversal-owned streamer last bumped the price of its Premium and Premium Plus tiers to $5.99 and $11.99 per month last July.

The Premium Plus tier provides viewers with ad-free content, the ability to download episodes and live, local NBC channels.

Peacock has nearly 100,000 hours of programming, including blockbuster movies like the Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer,” its most-streamed movie to date, and series like ”Ted,” its most-streamed original comedy and “The Traitors,” its most streamed original unscripted show. Peacock is also home to a bevy of Bravo titles, and has become the streaming home for the “Real Housewives” franchise and beyond.

Upcoming content this year includes “Those About to Die,” “Fight Night,” “Hysteria,” “Day of the Jackal,” the return of ”Bel-Air” and ”Love Island USA” as well as titles from Universal Filmed Entertainment including ”The Fall Guy,” Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4 ” and “ Twisters” following their theatrical runs, as well as 5,000 additional hours of Olympic coverage this summer.

In the 2024 NFL season, Peacock will also exclusively stream the Friday night opening game on September 6 between the Eagles and Packers live from São Paulo, Brazil. Additional exclusive sports content includes Premier League, WWE, Big Ten football and basketball, featured rounds and holes of the best in golf, rugby, cycling, motorsports events and more.