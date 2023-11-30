Tom Holland says he isn’t opposed to the idea of putting his Spidey suit back on, but shared that the next project would need to be “worthwhile.”

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland said during a press conference with the Critics Choice Association, according to Collider. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

Holland has appeared as your favorite neighborhood Spider-Man six times, with his first role as the webbed hero being in Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. He stepped into his solo movie debut a year later with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017. And it’s been nearly two years since the last “Spider Man” film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” released in December 2021.

While Holland is thankful for the Spider-Man franchise’s success, his decision to return to it will seemingly be determined by the quality or caliber of the project.

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character,” Holland said.

He continued: “But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one.”