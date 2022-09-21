Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Finds Its Writers

Marvel Studios has found the writing team for the “Fantastic Four,” and has pegged Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to pen the script, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“WandaVision” filmmaker Matt Shakman is attached to direct.

The MCU film is scheduled for release on Nov. 8, 2024.

“Fantastic Four” will arrive after Phase 5 closes with “Thunderbolts” on July 26, 2024. And while Marvel Studios did not reveal their full Phase 6 lineup, they did reveal that it will close out with two “Avengers” films: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” on May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret Wars” on Nov. 7, 2025. Altogether, we’re building up to what Marvel has officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga” in the lead-up to the franchise’s next Thanos-level event.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, “Fantastic Four” is the comic that started it all for Marvel. Though the group’s concept is pure weirdness — science genius Reed Richards, his best friend Ben Grimm, his girlfriend Sue Storm and her reckless brother, Johnny, are exposed to cosmic radiation and develop superpowers — the team was depicted as a dysfunctional but loving family unit. That idea helped launch what became known as “the Marvel revolution,” a shift in superhero comics that emphasized flawed protagonists expressing humanistic values who often had to resolve family, dating and even financial challenges while protecting the public from an increasingly packed roster of supervillains.

The “Fantastic Four” characters have appeared in four previous films: two 20th Century Fox movies directed by Tim Story, the 2015 flop directed by Josh Trank and an unreleased movie directed by Roger Corman that was made solely for Constantin Film to maintain film rights.

Kaplan and Springer’s credits include “Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship” and “Disaster Wedding” which is set up at Warner Bros.

Kaplan and Springer are repped by MGMT, Gersh and attorney Ben Rubinfeld.

Deadline first reported the news.

Marvel had no comment.