Four original “Beverly Hills Cop” cast members – Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot – are reuniting with franchise star Eddie Murphy for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige also star in the third sequel to the 1984 action comedy classic, which follows Detroit cop Axel Foley (Murphy) to Los Angeles, where he gets into trouble investigating the death of a friend.

The Netflix film, which is currently in production, is directed by Mark Molloy (“Apple At Work – The Underdogs”) and written by Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”). Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Along with Murphy, producers are Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman for Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic serve as executive producers.

Reinhold, Reiser and Ashton reprised their roles in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II,” while only Reinhold and Pinchot returned for “Beverly Hills Cop III” in 1994.

Reinhold last appeared on screen in 2017 films “Bad Grandmas” and “Highly Functional.” Reiser recently starred in TV series “Reboot” and “Stranger Things,” and will next co-star with Jane Levy in “The Problem With People.” Ashton is at work on the Western “Hot Bath, Stiff Drink, an’ a Close Shave” and its sequel. Pinchot’s recent credits include “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “Black Monday.”