“Beverly Hills Cop 4” is ramping up and has added Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to its cast to star alongside Eddie Murphy, Netflix announced Monday.

The “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel also has an official title from Netflix, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

Production on the film is now under way, with Mark Molloy sitting in the director’s chair.

The logline for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” is being kept under wraps, but the film is a follow-up to the trilogy of cop comedies in which Murphy plays Foley, a Detroit cop who is suspended from the force and travels to LA, only to find himself investigating the murder of a friend.

The 1984 film spawned two more sequels, including ones in 1987 and 1994, and the original film and its $316 million worldwide at the box office helped launch Murphy to superstar status.

Will Beall (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) wrote the script for “Axel Foley.” Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Eddie Murphy is also producing.

Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic are executive producing the film. Melissa Reid will co-produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has worked with Netflix on both “Project Power” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” He also will lend the voice to Jiminy Cricket in the live-action “Pinocchio” for Disney.

Paige broke out in the A24 film “Zola” and also starred in “Mack & Rita” and “Sharp Stick,” and she’ll next be seen in “The Toxic Avenger” with Peter Dinklage.

