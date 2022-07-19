Eddie Murphy will star in a holiday comedy film called “Candy Cane Lane” for Amazon Studios and produced by Imagine Entertainment, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Reginald Hudlin (“Marshall”) will direct the film. “Candy Cane Lane” is the first film as part of a three-picture deal that Murphy signed with Amazon in September 2021. The film is also a reunion between Murphy, Hudlin and the producing team after they worked together on Murphy’s 1992 comedy “Boomerang.”

“Candy Cane Lane” comes from a spec script written by Kelly Younger (“Muppets Now”) and is inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences, though specific plot details are being kept under wraps. Production will begin this winter in Los Angeles.

Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Eddie Murphy Productions are producing the film. Murphy will serve as a producer alongside Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Imagine’s Brian Grazer and president of features, Karen Lunder.

“The holiday season is my favorite time of year—just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist!” Hudlin said. “I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

“As we know firsthand with our hit ‘Coming 2 America,’ Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can’t wait to make it happen again!” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!”

Murphy was last seen in Amazon’s “Coming 2 America,” which was a big streaming success for Amazon early last year. He’s next starring in “Beverly Hills Cop 4” and in “You People,” which is being directed by Kenya Barris and will also star Jonah Hill. Both films are for Netflix.

Deadline first reported the news.