Amazon Prime Video Redesign

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service will begin an overhaul of its user experience.

Your First Look at Amazon Prime Video’s First Major Redesign in 9 Years (Video)

by | July 18, 2022 @ 11:00 AM

TheWrap got a preview of the streaming service’s updated user interface, which includes a new navigation menu, viewing recommendations and a sports destination

Amazon Prime Video will begin rolling out a new, redesigned user experience this week aimed at improving on-app subscriber navigation and discovery. The updated interface, coming first to Prime Video on living room and Android devices, will be available to all Prime customers worldwide this summer.

Frustration with Prime Video’s user interface (UI) has been a topic of conversation for years. So why invest 18 months of development to rebrand now? After spending more than a decade amassing content assets for the service, a “need to evolve the customer experience” to match was necessary, Helena Cerna, Prime Video’s core tech director of product management, said during a preview of the new UI attended by TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘WWE: Smackdown’ Wins Primetime Friday Ratings Battle
From Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele at the Box Office: What ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Say About ‘Nope’
Netflix The Gray Man

What Netflix’s $200 Million Bet on ‘The Gray Man’ Says About the Streamer’s Film Franchise Future
CBS Big Brother TV Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Is the Head of American Households With Thursday Primetime Ratings Win
lady-gaga-house-of-gucci

Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022
the boys spinoff gen v amazon prime video

Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ College-Based Spinoff Gets Official Title (Video)

Surprise Netflix-Microsoft Ad Partnership May Be the First Step in a Larger Strategy | Analysis

Hollywood Is Leveling Up With Quality Video-Game TV Adaptations, and Fans Are Noticing | PRO Insight

‘Big Brother’ Wins the Primetime Wednesday Ratings Duel

Tommy Mottola, Lex Borrero Say Education Is Still a Large Part of Bringing Latin Culture Mainstream
thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Hold Top Spot in 2nd Box Office Weekend, But Could Suffer Another Steep Drop for Marvel